Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) in a research report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 225 ($2.96) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Newriver Reit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 228.67 ($3.01).

Shares of LON:NRR opened at GBX 196.40 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $601.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 185.78. Newriver Reit has a one year low of GBX 143.20 ($1.88) and a one year high of GBX 246 ($3.24).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Newriver Reit’s payout ratio is -1.10%.

About Newriver Reit

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

Analyst Recommendations for Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)

