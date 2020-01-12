NCC Group (LON:NCC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 246.25 ($3.24).

Get NCC Group alerts:

NCC stock opened at GBX 223.50 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 214.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 188.46. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $621.00 million and a PE ratio of 46.56.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.