Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of LON:MPE opened at GBX 716 ($9.42) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 706.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 675.50. M.P. Evans Group has a 12-month low of GBX 610 ($8.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 756 ($9.94). The firm has a market cap of $389.94 million and a PE ratio of -895.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

