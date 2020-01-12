Morses Club (LON:MCL) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MCL. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Morses Club stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $165.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. Morses Club has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.44). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.07.

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

