Morses Club (LON:MCL) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MCL. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Morses Club stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $165.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. Morses Club has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.44). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.07.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

