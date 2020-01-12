Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 215

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MKS. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.70) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 223.64 ($2.94).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 191.30 ($2.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.74. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 38.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 208.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.60.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

