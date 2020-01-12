McCarthy & Stone’s (MCS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCS. Canaccord Genuity cut McCarthy & Stone to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 166 ($2.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price (down from GBX 130 ($1.71)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCarthy & Stone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 144 ($1.89).

Get McCarthy & Stone alerts:

LON MCS opened at GBX 139.90 ($1.84) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $751.77 million and a PE ratio of 18.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. McCarthy & Stone has a twelve month low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 144.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 142.18.

In other news, insider Gill Barr bought 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.