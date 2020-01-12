Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MAB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mitchells & Butlers to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday. HSBC downgraded Mitchells & Butlers to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 435 ($5.72) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mitchells & Butlers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 453.64 ($5.97).

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 433 ($5.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 449.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 378.61. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 483 ($6.35).

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Mitchells & Butlers will post 3458.0003609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total value of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total value of £239,899 ($315,573.53).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

