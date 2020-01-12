Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMR. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Kenmare Resources from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

LON KMR opened at GBX 233 ($3.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $255.37 million and a P/E ratio of 5.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 225.68. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 259 ($3.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

