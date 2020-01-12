Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Partners to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LLOY. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective (down previously from GBX 65 ($0.86)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 56 ($0.74) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 66.27 ($0.87).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 60.33 ($0.79) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.96.

In related news, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28). Also, insider Sara V. Weller purchased 32,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

