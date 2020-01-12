Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC downgraded Mitchells & Butlers to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 435 ($5.72) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mitchells & Butlers to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price (up from GBX 430 ($5.66)) on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 453.64 ($5.97).

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 433 ($5.70) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 449.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 378.61. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitchells & Butlers will post 3458.0003609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £239,899 ($315,573.53). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total value of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

