IOTA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.26 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $529.04 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, CoinFalcon, FCoin and Ovis.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.02001545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000595 BTC.

999 (999) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00049487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038504 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00126168 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Ovis, Gate.io, OKEx, FCoin, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Upbit, Exrates, Binance, Cobinhood, Huobi and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

