Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUNA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 818.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Luna Innovations by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Luna Innovations by 67.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 201,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth $1,557,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.54 million, a P/E ratio of 196.75 and a beta of 0.76. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

