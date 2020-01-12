Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Cap of $68.94 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $68.94 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, OKEx, HitBTC and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003732 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001102 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007782 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00052630 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Kucoin, BigONE, Crex24, BtcTrade.im, CoinBene, Bithumb, Huobi, HitBTC, YoBit, OKEx, Exrates, Gate.io, Indodax and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

