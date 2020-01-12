PegNet (PEG) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $44,247.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.02001545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00126168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,043,230,922 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

Buying and Selling PegNet

PegNet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

