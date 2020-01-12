LiteDoge (LDOGE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 187.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $92,915.00 and $6.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LiteDoge has traded 133% higher against the US dollar. One LiteDoge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,739.26 or 2.05786140 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech . The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

