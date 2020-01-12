eBoost Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. eBoost has a market cap of $235,625.00 and $45.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00618919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009982 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000437 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

