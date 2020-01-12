Dash (DASH) Price Tops $64.72

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Dash has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $64.72 or 0.00793033 BTC on exchanges including Bitsane, Bitinka, Indodax and Coindeal. Dash has a total market capitalization of $599.60 million and approximately $605.52 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037511 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000177 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001094 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,263,869 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HBUS, YoBit, BX Thailand, Cryptomate, Iquant, Crex24, Graviex, Liqui, Instant Bitex, Bithumb, Mercatox, WEX, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade, CryptoBridge, LBank, Tux Exchange, OKEx, Tidex, Huobi, Bitinka, Kraken, TradeOgre, COSS, Upbit, Liquid, Coinroom, Bitsane, Indodax, OpenLedger DEX, Negocie Coins, Bittylicious, C2CX, Coinrail, Altcoin Trader, Coindeal, SouthXchange, B2BX, Exrates, xBTCe, WazirX, Livecoin, CEX.IO, BitBay, C-Patex, Koineks, CoinEx, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Coinbe, ABCC, ZB.COM, BTC Trade UA, LocalTrade, Bisq, Binance, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Exmo, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitfinex, Kuna, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, C-CEX, Braziliex, Ovis, Bitbns, Coinsuper, Poloniex, ACX, Coinsquare, BitFlip, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.