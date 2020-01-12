Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Earns Media Impact Score of -1.00

Media headlines about Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Global Payments earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Global Payments’ analysis:

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN opened at $190.44 on Friday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.24 and a 200-day moving average of $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 15.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. ValuEngine lowered Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.35 per share, with a total value of $97,376.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,628.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,169. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.