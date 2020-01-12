Neo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $479.36 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $10.30 or 0.00126168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cobinhood, Coinnest and Upbit. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $726.36 million and approximately $479.36 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.02001545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Ovis, BitMart, Kucoin, Tidebit, Liquid, Switcheo Network, TDAX, Bitbns, Livecoin, Binance, Bibox, Upbit, Coinnest, CoinEgg, CoinEx, BitForex, Bitfinex, Bittrex, OKEx, Exrates, Cryptopia, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, BCEX, COSS, Gate.io, DragonEX, Bitinka, Allcoin, CoinBene, Huobi, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Koinex, Coinrail, ZB.COM and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

