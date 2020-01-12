Bloom (BLT) Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Bloom has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $394.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Bloom token can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, TOPBTC, IDEX and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.02001545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00126168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, Bibox, AirSwap, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

