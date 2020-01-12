Brokerages Expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $68.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 66.07%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 35,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,701,160.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,876.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $2,287,663.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,720 shares of company stock worth $4,583,782 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

