Zacks: McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $86.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $117,640.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $306,089.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $954,289. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,015.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,477,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $80.47.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

