CRD-B (OTCMKTS:CRD-B) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

CRD-B (OTCMKTS:CRD-B)’s stock price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.26, 61,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

CRD-B Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRD-B)

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

