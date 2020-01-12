ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78, approximately 23,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 20,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

ECN Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECNCF)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.