Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Up 0.3%

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.35, 26,728 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07.

