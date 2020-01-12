iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.68 and last traded at $58.64, approximately 34,158 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 898,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.49.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

