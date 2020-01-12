SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) Stock Price Up 0%

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.19 and last traded at $31.19, approximately 50 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3049 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 6.83% of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

