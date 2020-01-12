Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Trading 0.5% Higher

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.41, 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.6708 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

