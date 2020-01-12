Ava Risk Group (ASX:AVA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Ava Risk Group Ltd (ASX:AVA)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), approximately 443,991 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.15 ($0.11).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.14. The company has a market cap of $37.46 million and a P/E ratio of -7.27.

About Ava Risk Group (ASX:AVA)

Ava Risk Group Limited provides risk management services and technologies worldwide. The company operates through Perimeter Security, Access Control Solutions, and International Valuable Logistics segments. It manufactures and sells fiber optic intrusion detection and location systems that are used to detect and locate perimeter intrusion; for data network tapping and tampering, and oil and gas pipeline third party interference detection; and for other applications, including health, safety, and traffic monitoring.

