APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) Trading Up 1.1%

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$3.60 ($2.55) and last traded at A$3.58 ($2.54), 157,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.54 ($2.51).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$3.49 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.45, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. APN Convenience Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.50%.

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX code: AQR) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns high quality Australian service stations and convenience retail assets. The Fund's portfolio of 70 properties valued at approximately $355 million, is predominantly located on Australia's eastern seaboard and is leased to leading Australian and international convenience retail tenants.

