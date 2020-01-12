Short Interest in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Increases By 42.9%

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 959,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Covanta by 29.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 52,038 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 30.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 237,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,456 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 9.7% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 391,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 34,517 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Covanta in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

NYSE CVA opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.30 and a beta of 1.24. Covanta has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.96 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.69%. Covanta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covanta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Covanta’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

