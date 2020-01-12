Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 493,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $153,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $475,931.36. Insiders sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $940,696 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 11.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 7,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.12%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

