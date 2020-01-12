Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Expands By 44.3%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,400 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 328,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 317,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock opened at $169.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo has a 52 week low of $139.55 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Diageo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 25,148 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Diageo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 81,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.