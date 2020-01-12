Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Expands By 44.3%

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,400 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 328,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 317,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $169.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo has a 52 week low of $139.55 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Diageo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 25,148 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Diageo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 81,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Stock Price Up 0%
SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Stock Price Up 0%
Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Trading 0.5% Higher
Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Trading 0.5% Higher
Ava Risk Group Stock Price Up 6.7%
Ava Risk Group Stock Price Up 6.7%
APN Convenience Retail REIT Trading Up 1.1%
APN Convenience Retail REIT Trading Up 1.1%
Short Interest in Covanta Holding Corp Increases By 42.9%
Short Interest in Covanta Holding Corp Increases By 42.9%
Horace Mann Educators Co. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Horace Mann Educators Co. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report