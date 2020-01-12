Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Short Interest Up 45.2% in December

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 858,400 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the December 15th total of 591,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $471,380.00. Also, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $210,813.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,360 shares of company stock worth $965,465. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.