Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Up 44.9% in December

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the December 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 564,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE:LADR opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 77.18, a quick ratio of 77.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $18.82.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.31 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.74%.

LADR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.10 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 75.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 131,249 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 62.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

