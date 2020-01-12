Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the December 15th total of 66,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

PMBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PMBC opened at $7.67 on Friday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $170.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

