Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the December 15th total of 66,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
PMBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.
In other news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ PMBC opened at $7.67 on Friday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $170.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.