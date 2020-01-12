FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the December 15th total of 160,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of FF stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FutureFuel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in FutureFuel by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FutureFuel by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

