Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the December 15th total of 29,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 29.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

ETTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th.

NASDAQ ETTX opened at $5.00 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.