Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America restated a hold rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.47.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $135.57 on Thursday. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $82.26 and a 52 week high of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.18 and its 200-day moving average is $122.86. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,993.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,040 shares of company stock valued at $15,584,733 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 40,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061,550 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,526,000 after purchasing an additional 346,167 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Zoetis by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 547,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Zoetis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,688,000 after purchasing an additional 256,715 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

