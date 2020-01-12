Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.33.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $295.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

