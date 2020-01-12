Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.33.
Exxon Mobil stock opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $295.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
