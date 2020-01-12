Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.31.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $77.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Insiders sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,530,000 after buying an additional 1,061,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,646,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,262,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,027,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $654,236,000 after buying an additional 406,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

