Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $997.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.74.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 912.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 256,924 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Water Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 309,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 170,343 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

