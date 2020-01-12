Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

WLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Whiting Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. S&P Equity Research decreased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.09.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $372.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,609 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,633 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 929,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 583,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

