Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) to “Hold”

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

TPVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

NYSE TPVG opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $17.17.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

