Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WBT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Welbilt stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.03 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 46.20% and a net margin of 3.82%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $135,031,000. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its stake in Welbilt by 178.5% in the second quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,764,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt by 56.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,707,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,913 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Welbilt by 91.0% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,323,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 630,725 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,927,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,180,000 after purchasing an additional 484,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

