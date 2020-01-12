Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.44.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $5,740,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,412,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $37,525,076.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,132,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,259,764.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,880,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,234,775 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,712,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,020,876,000. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,762,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $4,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

