Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $144.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRV. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.57.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock opened at $135.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.57. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 133.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,075,000 after buying an additional 2,326,784 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 757.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,914,000 after buying an additional 1,435,094 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,054,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,231,000 after purchasing an additional 364,916 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 29.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,499,000 after purchasing an additional 344,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,438,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,354,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.