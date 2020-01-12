TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It is focused on providing fully-underwritten capital solutions to middle market companies. The Company specializes in standalone first-lien loans, standalone second-lien loans, mezzanine loans, unitranche loans. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TSLX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

TSLX stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.59. TPG Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 50.49%. The business had revenue of $70.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Zoetis Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James
Exxon Mobil Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group
Cimarex Energy Price Target Raised to $57.00
Select Energy Services Given New $10.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co
Whiting Petroleum Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC to "Hold"
