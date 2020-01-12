TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It is focused on providing fully-underwritten capital solutions to middle market companies. The Company specializes in standalone first-lien loans, standalone second-lien loans, mezzanine loans, unitranche loans. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TSLX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

TSLX stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.59. TPG Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 50.49%. The business had revenue of $70.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

