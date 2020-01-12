Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

TWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,760.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

