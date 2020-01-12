Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of TTC opened at $81.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

